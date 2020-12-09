Man charged with domestic violence by strangulation

An Anniston man remained in jail Wednesday after he allegedly choked a woman the day before.
Weaver police charged Christopher Shane Turley, 27, on Tuesday with domestic violence by strangulation.
According to Turley’s arrest warrants, he choked a woman with his hands that day.
An attempt Wednesday afternoon to reach Weaver police for more information on the incident was unsuccessful.
Turley was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 4.
Domestic violence by strangulation is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.