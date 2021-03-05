Man charged with domestic violence at hotel

Police charged an Anniston man recently after he allegedly broke into a woman’s hotel room and attacked her.
Anniston police charged Jonathan Daniel Moss on Feb. 24 with second-degree domestic violence.
According to his arrest warrant, Moss broke into a woman’s room at a hotel on McClellan Boulevard on Feb. 22 with the intent to assault her.
Sgt. Randy Grier said Friday in a voicemail the incident happened around 11 p.m. Moss and the victim were arguing through a window when Moss broke the window, climbed through it and began punching the victim in the face and head, Grier said.
Medics treated the victim at the scene, he said, but she declined to go to the hospital.
Moss was booked into the Calhoun County Jail and released Feb. 26 on a $15,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 3.
His attorney, Chris Albert, said he’d been recently appointed to the case and declined to comment further.
Second-degree domestic violence is a Class B felony, which can result in up to a 20-year prison sentence and a maximum fine of $30,000.