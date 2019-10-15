An Anniston man remained in jail Tuesday after, police said, he attacked a woman the night before.
Anniston police charged Chevar Raymon Jones, 37, with domestic violence by strangulation and third-degree domestic violence.
Sgt. Kyle Price said Jones and the woman were at a home in the 2300 block of Noble Street around 9:45 p.m. when the two got into an argument.
Price said Jones then slapped her and put his hands around her neck in an attempt to strangle her.
Once police arrived, Price said, they saw injuries on the victim, arrested Jones and booked him into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $18,000.
Domestic violence by strangulation is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction, according to state law.