Man charged in 2018 domestic violence incidents

Authorities charged an Anniston man last week after he allegedly attacked a woman three years ago and violated the terms of a protection order against him on Friday.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged Tyler Chase Smith, 29, on Friday with two counts of second-degree domestic violence, one count of violating a domestic violence protection order and one count of second-degree marijuana possession.
According to court documents, Smith headbutted a woman in the nose in June 2018, requiring her to undergo surgery for her injuries. He also allegedly stepped on her foot and pushed her in April 2018.
Smith was found Friday with a firearm, even though he was under an active protection from abuse order, and marijuana for personal use, per court records.
An attempt Tuesday to reach deputies for additional comment was not immediately successful.
Smith was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $34,000. As of Tuesday, Smith was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 6.
Second-degree domestic violence is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.