Man arrested in Jacksonville check-cashing scam

On Friday, the Jacksonville Police Department arrested Faizon Omere Davis for a check-cashing scam that took place at 1500 Pelham Road S.
Davis was identified by video evidence the department posted online through CrimeStoppers. Davis later called to turn himself in and has been charged with fourth-degree theft of property and third-degree theft of property by deception.
In May and June, Davis asked individuals at an ATM machine to cash fraudulent checks, and in one instance was able to convince an individual to give him $400 in exchange for the fraudulent check.