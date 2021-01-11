Man arrested after killing, kidnapping and chase, Calhoun sheriff says

Police from various local agencies arrested a man Monday morning after an alleged homicide, kidnapping and police chase that ended near the intersection of U.S. 431 and Alabama 21, Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said.
“This is a very serious crime,” Wade said.
Wade said a man named Terry Wilson was arrested at 11:45 a.m. Monday. The sheriff said he didn’t have any additional details on the man, including his hometown. That’s one of several things police are trying to piece together after a chase that unfolded fast.
Wade said his office received a call Monday morning from a woman who said she had been kidnapped and her boyfriend murdered in Gadsden. Around the same time as that call, Wade said, Jacksonville police received a call of a Jeep being stolen from Edwards Grocery on Alabama 204 near Jacksonville.
Police soon realized that the two calls were connected, Wade said. He said Wilson, in the stolen Jeep, stopped for gas at the service station at the intersection of Alabama 204 and U.S. 431, just a few miles from Edwards Grocery.
“She was able to flee,” Wade said. He said the woman made her call to the sheriff’s office after fleeing at the gas station, Wade said.
Deputies soon spotted the stolen Jeep on U.S. 431 and chased it to the intersection with Alabama 21, Wade said.
“He gets out of the car there and tries to carjack another car,” Wade said. Instead, deputies caught up with Wilson and arrested him, Wade said.
Wade said his office contacted Gadsden police to report the homicide that the woman reported to deputies. He said Gadsden police discovered a body. Wade said he did not yet have the name or further details on the man who was killed.
The sheriff said Wilson is likely to face several felony charges. He said several police agencies, including Jacksonville police, Anniston police, Alabama State Troopers and the county’s Major Crimes Task Force, were involved in the arrest.
Wade said he believes bystanders were filming the arrest of Wilson, and he said he wants people who see those videos to know the context of the arrest.
“This is what we do,” he said. “People were filming us, and they were making comments about how we treat people, but this man is a kidnapper.”