Man accused of attacking woman with saw requests bond reduction

A Wedowee man accused of attempted murder and domestic violence asked this week that his bond be reduced.
Attorney Thomas Radney filed a motion Wednesday requesting the bond of his client, Kyle Young Waters, be lowered. The next morning, a judge set a virtual hearing for Feb. 18.
In the motion, Radney wrote Waters’ family could not afford his $110,000 cash bond, and but they would be able to post a “reasonable” property bond if it was reduced.
Radney maintained Waters’ innocence and argued he needed to be able to bond out to assist with his defense.
Radney wrote Waters had a stable job in Carrollton, Ga., ties to the community and did not post a flight risk.
Randolph County sheriff’s deputies initially charged Waters last week with first-degree domestic violence, and charged him on Monday with attempted murder.
According to court documents, Waters and the victim were at his home in the 1700 block of Randolph County 212, sitting on a loft in a storage building behind the house, when Waters pushed her onto the concrete floor eight feet below.
Waters allegedly jumped on her, stabbed her in the neck with a piece of broken glass, slammed her head against the floor and then cut her neck with a Ryobi circular saw.
Lt. Donnie Strain said the victim was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta that night, has since been released and is recovering.
Waters’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 24, Strain said.
An attempt Thursday to reach Radney for additional comment was not immediately successful.
Attempted murder and first-degree domestic violence are both Class A felonies. If convicted, Waters could be sentenced to life in prison and be ordered to pay up to $60,000 in fines.