Love’s Travel Center breaks ground in Heflin

HEFLIN — Love was in the air Monday morning as more than 40 elected officials and others gathered for the Love’s Travel Center groundbreaking at the westbound exit 205 on Interstate 20.
Heflin Mayor Rudy Rooks was the master of ceremonies, welcoming officials and developers to the podium to celebrate the $12 million project, which is expected to bring 50 jobs and possible spin-off economic ventures.
“This is great, this is a huge boost for our economic development for the city and the county,” said Rooks before the program began.
Rooks said that the city has been waiting on something like Love’s to ignite economic development at the exit 205 area.
“It’s going to be huge,” said Rooks.
When Rooks took to the podium, he said the project has been in the works for two years, beginning when State Senator Randy Price heard that Love’s wanted to build a truck stop along the Interstate 20 corridor.
Bill Gleason, real estate project manager with Love’s, said construction on the 20-acre site will begin in January, and it should be open by August 2021.
Gleason said the business will include:
• Eight gas pumps in the front
• Nine gas pumps in the back
• A Love’s-owned Bojangles restaurant
• An 11,000-square-foot Love’s Country Store
• Eighty-three truck parking spots
• Seventy-two automobile parking spots
• Four RV parking spots
• Six showers for truck drivers
• A 12,000-square-foot tire shop
• Truck scales
“It’s basically a city within a little city, all contained in itself,” said Gleason.
Gleason said there are more than 500 Love’s Travel Centers nationwide. This location will be the 16th in Alabama with “two to three more” planned in the state.
There is a Love’s Travel Center in Moody and another one across the Alabama-Georgia state line, but according to Gleason truck traffic continues to grow and those two locations are at capacity.
Gleason said he loves working with small towns as they are “open for business,” unlike other areas of the country.
“When we build this thing it doesn't have wheels on it, so we build it here in Heflin, it can’t be moved overseas or anywhere else. It’s going to be here a long time,” Gleason said.
Alabama 3rd District Congressman Mike Rogers, R-Saks, was in attendance and said the development will give Cleburne County a big economic boost.
“These stations, when they pop up, are cash machines for the local economy,” Rogers said.
Rogers said that a Love’s Travel Center opened up in St. Clair County two years ago and had a huge and somewhat unexpected impact on the community in the form of tax revenue.
Oline Price, wife of State Sen. Randy Price, R-Opelika, spoke for her husband, who is recovering from COVID-19.
Price said that her husband has been in the hospital fighting the virus for six weeks and was just moved from ICU to a regular room.
“When he was running for office, I’m sure all of you heard him every time he had the opportunity to speak to you, how important economic development is, especially for District 13,” said Price.
Everyone who spoke praised the efforts of Tanya Maloney, Heflin’s economic developer, to help bring Love’s to town.
“It means a huge amount of revenue for the city of Helfin. Deals like this will triple the amount of traffic coming off this interstate exit,” Maloney said.
Before everyone grabbed a golden shovel to chunk some Alabama red clay into the glaring August sun, Rooks’ optimism about the development was evident.
“I just feel like that when this thing comes out of the ground and there’s dust kicking up and stirring, there’s going to be other things that spring up over here,” the mayor said.
“I see good things happening in this area because progress stirs progress,” Rooks said.