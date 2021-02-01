‘Love Doesn’t Hurt’ campaign collecting donations for 2nd Chance Inc.

2nd Chance Inc., an Anniston nonprofit that serves survivors of domestic and sexual violence, is seeking donations in the week before Valentine’s Day.
As part of its “Love Doesn’t Hurt” campaign, the nonprofit is gathering items for its two shelters and offices, and has partnered with several businesses around Northeast Alabama, crisis line case manager Sherlyn McWhorter said.
“If you are in a situation where you’re being abused, you shouldn’t be there,” she said.
A “spirit night” is planned for Feb. 9 at Struts of Oxford and another one is planned Feb. 10 at the Peerless Saloon and Grille in Anniston. McWhorter said patrons who go to lunch or dinner at those restaurants on those dates can have a portion of their bill donated to 2nd Chance.
“It’s important that, if they have lunch or dinner, they express to the restaurant that they’re supporting 2nd Chance,” she said.
Money from 2nd Chance’s largest grant was cut by 22%, and the demand for food has increased since children at the shelter have begun virtual schooling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, McWhorter said. She said they’re hoping the donations will help offset those extra needs.
“We have women coming through daily, coming in at night,” she said. “We want them to have the necessities it takes to get them back on their feet,” McWhorter said.
Between Feb. 8 and Feb. 12, several businesses plan to place boxes where donors can leave items. The boxes will be at 2nd Chance’s office in Anniston, WM Grocery in Heflin, Model City Insurance in Anniston, ERA King Real Estate in Anniston and Amy Angel’s office in Jacksonville.