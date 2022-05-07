Louise Lokey returns home to be honored by museum friends and former co-workers

In 2018, the executive director of the Anniston Museum of Natural History, Alan Robison, led the museum staff in a renovation of the facility’s lobby. The results were dramatic — featured in the lobby’s center, for instance, is a giant, rotating metal globe and large changing displays of Alabama biomes.
After the completion of the lobby, the staff began to dream of creating an additional entranceway from the museum’s display rooms that led to the museum gift shop.
As the staff planned the entrance, someone remembered how an Anniston woman, Louise Lokey, had worked so hard in the 1980s and ’90s to make the gift shop a popular place for people to buy jewelry, one-of-a-kind pieces of art and gifts for children. They remembered her favorite name for the shop, The Baobab Tree Gift Shop, although it was never used in a formal way. (The image of a baobab tree had been used in advertisements for the gift shop to improve sales. The profits have always gone back into the museum’s budget.)
Thursday evening, Lokey, who is in her early 90s, was back in town to see it all again. Museum officials planned the event at the museum to honor her work there from 1985 to 2001.
Never one to be boastful, Lokey had mixed feelings about being the focus of a group of admirers and friends. The longtime manager of the gift shop now lives in Sewanee, Tenn.
“I don’t like the spotlight, but I’m happy to be with so many friends,” Lokey said.
Present were another former manager in the gift shop, Lynn Isom, and many staff members who worked during the years Lokey was there. Senior curator Dan Spaulding, the night’s emcee, is the only remaining staff member who worked with Lokey.
Finished in February, the entranceway was paid for with private donations. The gift shop itself is now formally called The Baobab Tree Gift Shop. A nearby plaque has a photograph of Lokey and a brief description of her volunteer spirit. “She used her unique talents” the plaque reads, “to create a fun attraction for museum visitors of all ages.”
Museum board member Josephine Ayers paid tribute to her friend at the event.
“Louise is not just a friend of mine but of everyone,” she said. “She has done many things to enrich this community.”
To Lokey, she added, “You are a seminal influence in the growth of the museum, and we celebrate you with the new gift shop.”
Lokey’s son, Bob, a physician in Fairhope and her daughter, Carrie Mauzy, attended the event.
“It is great to see the museum and how sensational it is,” he said. “It is great to be here tonight and be a part of Anniston again. How nice this was done in observance of Mom.”
Mauzy said her mother is honored and grateful to be recognized and brought her own family to Anniston to visit family members.
“My family never came to Anniston without coming out here and going to the gift shop and the exhibits,” she said. “The thing Mother loved was making the museum a place for educating others. Yes, it was the educational aspect that meant the most to her.”