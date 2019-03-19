March 19, 1944, in The Star: Although the War Production Board has ordered the cancellation of further work at the proposed $1.2 million magnesium plant that was to occupy the Central Foundry Company building in Anniston, Congressman Sam F. Hobbs wired The Star last night that he had succeeded in getting the War Production Board to hold up final cancellation until further conferences can be held tomorrow. Rep. Hobbs has been working on this project for several days, but he holds out little hope of having work resumed immediately. Also this date: Fred W. Williams Jr., whose parents live at 1031 Forest Lane in Anniston, recently began his studies under the Navy V-12 college training program at the University of Rochester, in New York. Williams was active in Hi-Y, the National Honor Society and various creative arts clubs while he was a student at Anniston High School. Additionally: Playing for three days later this week at the Noble Theater will be Episode 1 of a “daring new serial,” according to the advertisement. Called “The Batman,” it’s based on the Batman Comic Magazine.
March 19, 1994, in The Star: Tony- and Emmy-winning actress Jane Alexander paid a visit to Birmingham yesterday in her capacity as chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts. During remarks she made reference to the demise of the Alabama Symphony Orchestra and said she would like for another orchestra to be formed in the state. The endowment provides grants to states, arts organization and individual artists.