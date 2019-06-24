June 24, 1944, was a Saturday during a time when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
June 24, 1994: Anniston educator Ron Miller has been Anniston High School’s principal since 1990, but now he’s ready to do something else. He has told Superintendent Paul Goodwin that he intends to resign. “I just got to the point where I was just tired. I wanted to change directions,” said Miller, 49, who joined the AHS faculty in 1976. The resignation is expected to be ratified by the school board at a meeting next week. Also this date: The federal government promised Calhoun County a $500,000 grant to help people with housing and property damage from the Palm Sunday tornado. But it has been almost three months since the storm and there’s no money. “It’s very frustrating,” said Calhoun County Commission Chairman Phillip Pritchett at the commission’s meeting. The delay apparently originates with a state agency that’s being laboriously precise in the way it administers the federal grant.