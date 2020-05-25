Look Back … to local boys touring Fort McClellan training sites, 1945

May 25, 1945, in The Star: Eleven boys from Anniston’s Teen-Age Club got a taste of infantry training at Fort McClellan yesterday in recognition of their work in recent tin can and scrap paper drives. A team headed by George Nichopoulos were guests of Fort McClellan and IRTC officers for the short tour of training projects. Nichopoulos, Jack Thomas and Bobby Stanley were allowed to shoot the powerful M-1 rifle after a little instruction by cadre members. The boys witness rigorous physical training, bayonet training, obstacle course work and several other projects. Also this date: Twenty-five young women from Birmingham’s USO clubs will be special guests of Fort McClellan’s Service Club No. 1 this weekend and participate in a Saturday night contest in which soldier sill vie for blind dates. That particular contest will commence at 8 p.m. with six of the girls picking dates sight-unseen after listening to lines handed out by soldiers — across a partition from them [not unlike, it would seem, the TV novelty show, The Dating Game, that would come along 21 years later]. Additionally: Speaking of two decades in the future, that was the time period Anniston High School seniors examined and prognosticated about last night in their graduation skit called, “A Vision of Tomorrow.” The year 1965 was visualized in several areas of American life.
May 25, 1995, in The Star: Overruling its own staff, a state retirement system board has decided to grant former Calhoun County Sheriff Roy Snead Jr. a state pension until he become a “supernumerary” sheriff. Now, in the next installment of Snead’s long-running retirement saga, the question arises whether Gov. Fob James will accommodate Snead’s plan to become a supernumerary next year. The retirement board voted 8-1 in Snead’s favor last week.