Nov. 10, 1944, in The Star: The football game tonight at Memorial Stadium has the prospect of being closely fought, in that B. B. Comer High School (Mignon) of Sylacauga has a fast-breaking team but the Anniston Bulldogs have some of their regulars — Bloyce Brooks, Albert Smith and Frank Griffin — out of the lineup due to illness or injuries. Also this date: Pupils of Glen Addie School today were presented with a “Minute Man Flag” in recognition of their participation in the financing of the war. In October, all children of the school participated in the program of buying War Stamps. School Principal Mrs. D. A. McKay accepted the honors in behalf of the children.
Nov. 10, 1994, in The Star: In an about-face from last year, Veterans Day here tomorrow will not bring a marching band and a tank to Noble Street. This year’s celebration will have a foreign flair. Veterans will assemble in the veterans’ section of Anniston Memorial Gardens on U.S. 431, with the new element being that it won’t be only Americans who are honoring their vets. Officials of Kongju Province in South Korea — Calhoun County’s “sister county” — have sent a plaque here to commemorate American soldiers who fought for their country’s freedom. Industry leaders from Kongju learned about the veterans’ section of the cemetery during a visit here in recent times. Also this date: Neal Wade, president of the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama, said yesterday that 10 major corporations in Alabama will provide $175,000 to the effort to rebuild Randolph County High School, which was destroyed in August by what’s thought to have been arson. Students are attending classes in trailers at the moment.