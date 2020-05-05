Look Back ... to a need for a new high school in Jacksonville, 1995

May 5, 1945: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
May 5, 1995, in The Star: Leonard Messer, superintendent of Jacksonville’s public schools, told a town meeting of more than 200 residents last night at the high school that Jacksonville needs to renovate or to build a new high school. He estimated the cost at $8 million for either choice. “We have a great school, we have great teachers. But our facility is in dire need of major repair.” The main building of the high school was erected in 1946 and light fixtures have been known to fall out of the ceiling without warning. The roof leaks and the heating and air conditioning are inadequate. Also this date: This Saturday the third annual Anniston Criterium will held on a marked and blocked 1.08-mile course that runs through downtown Anniston, from Wilmer to Gurnee, 9th to 13th. More than 500 cyclists will be competing for a combined $20,000 in prize money in a race that’s part of the multi-event Cheaha Challenge. Additionally: Brent Cobb of Weaver High School is this year’s winner of the prestigious Bryant-Jordan Award, which brings the winner a $2,000 scholarship. “When he was recognized at the Bryant-Jordan banquet, I was thrilled. Brent is the most deserving recipient. I predict we’ll be hearing great things about him in the future,” said Gene Bussey, Weaver’s principal of 22 years. Brent is a multi-year letterman in wrestling, baseball and football, his GPA exceeds 4.0 because of his AP classes, he’s the class valedictorian and has been the class president for six straight years. [The announcement was made April 10, but a full story about the young man appeared in this issue of The Star.]