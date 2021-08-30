Long-delayed Big Time Entertainment in Oxford opens to excited crowd

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ONLINE PURCHASES ARE AUTOMATIC RENEWALS UNLESS YOU EMAIL JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM OR CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE @ 256-235-9253....
When doors swung open for the first time Monday morning at Big Time Entertainment in Oxford, a greeter exclaimed, “Come on in” to the 30 or so customers who had been lined up waiting for the complex to open.
After several construction delays, the 75,000-square-foot amusement and theme park opened to the public on Monday, but general manager Kody Imel said there will be another grand opening in the near future that will include a ribbon cutting, balloons and a “big celebration.”
Imel said that people are excited for the new facility.
“It’s bringing something new to the town, some good entertainment for everyone,” Imel said.
Some of the attractions include:
— Two bowling alleys
— More than 70 arcade games
— Ninja challenge course
— Indoor multi-level Go-Kart track with LEDs
— Hologate virtual reality game for up to four players
— Axe throwing
— Multi-story soft play area for children
— Two-story laser tag arena
— Outdoor patio with gas fire pit
— Big Time Grille with a diverse menu
— Event center for private parties and events
— Landscaped Putt-Putt golf course
Grand opening at Big Time Entertainment in Oxford Monday morning. Go-kart track. Photo by Bill Wilson
Grand opening at Big Time Entertainment in Oxford Monday morning. Go-kart track. Photo by Bill Wilson
Grand opening at Big Time Entertainment in Oxford Monday morning. Go-kart track. Photo by Bill Wilson
Grand opening at Big Time Entertainment in Oxford Monday morning. Photo by Bill Wilson
Grand opening at Big Time Entertainment in Oxford Monday morning. Terry Payton bowls. Photo by Bill Wilson
Grand opening at Big Time Entertainment in Oxford Monday morning. Photo by Bill Wilson
Grand opening at Big Time Entertainment in Oxford Monday morning. Axel Guess,4, plays an arcade game. Photo by Bill Wilson
Grand opening at Big Time Entertainment in Oxford Monday morning. Axel Guess,4, plays an arcade game. Photo by Bill Wilson
Grand opening at Big Time Entertainment in Oxford Monday morning. Photo by Bill Wilson
Grand opening at Big Time Entertainment in Oxford Monday morning. Photo by Bill Wilson
Grand opening at Big Time Entertainment in Oxford Monday morning. Go-kart track. Photo by Bill Wilson
Grand opening at Big Time Entertainment in Oxford Monday morning. Go-kart track. Photo by Bill Wilson
Grand opening at Big Time Entertainment in Oxford Monday morning. Photo by Bill Wilson
Grand opening at Big Time Entertainment in Oxford Monday morning. Photo by Bill Wilson
Grand opening at Big Time Entertainment in Oxford Monday morning. Photo by Bill Wilson
Grand opening at Big Time Entertainment in Oxford Monday morning. Photo by Bill Wilson
Grand opening at Big Time Entertainment in Oxford Monday morning. Photo by Bill Wilson
Grand opening at Big Time Entertainment in Oxford Monday morning. Photo by Bill Wilson
Grand opening at Big Time Entertainment in Oxford Monday morning. Photo by Bill Wilson
Grand opening at Big Time Entertainment in Oxford Monday morning. Photo by Bill Wilson
Grand opening at Big Time Entertainment in Oxford Monday morning. Photo by Bill Wilson
Grand opening at Big Time Entertainment in Oxford Monday morning. Daysha Butler putts on the putt putt course. Photo by Bill Wilson
Grand opening at Big Time Entertainment in Oxford Monday morning. Crystal Locker plays Hologate, a virtual reality game. Photo by Bill Wilson
Imel said the staff is taking recommendations from customers to make the overall experience of the facility even better.
“So far it seems like we’re getting some really good feedback. People are really excited,” Imel said.
Sherry Gay from Anniston was checking out the huge restaurant located not too far from one of the bowling alleys.
Gay said she loved what she saw.
“It’s amazing. It’s brand new. Everything is appealing. It’s welcoming, It’s a place I would come eat lunch and have a nice place to sit and watch TV. They have an awesome patio, an awesome bowling alley, everything is just very nice,” Gay said.
Gay, 59, said she has not bowled since she was a teen but was looking forward to bringing her nephews and nieces to the complex to knock down a few pins.
Gay said there is no local place to bowl.
The last bowling alley in the area was the Anniston Bowling Center in Blue Mountain, which shuttered in 2018.
“I think this is going to be the place to go to, and I think people are going to come from Atlanta, Birmingham and all around,” Gay said.
The go-kart track is located in a 23,000-square-foot arena featuring a multi-level track where speed enthusiasts can race one another in electric go-karts.
On Monday, tires screeched as patrons raced around the track as LED lights changed and upbeat rock music blared from above.