Six people assembled outside the county administration building Monday morning to demonstrate against the Calhoun County Commission’s decision to resume control of its animal control center on Morrisville Road, ending its contract with Cheaha Regional Humane Society.
The commission voted in November to cancel Cheaha Regional’s contract, which had operated the center since 2013. Cheaha Regional was given 90 days notice, meaning the change should happen in early March.
During the meeting, county administrator Mark Tyner said the decision came in response to a need to control the area’s stray animal population, a need for a more unified approach to solving that population’s issues and problems with the Morrisville Road building.
Wendy Jones started the protest. Jones works with her mother, Kathy Bentley, who runs Choccolocco Rescue, an uncertified animal rescue.
Jones called for the commission to rescind its earlier vote and provide the center with more funding.
She also expressed concerns that animals brought to the center under the commission’s control would be euthanized shortly after seven days.
“I understand that sometimes they will have to put them down, but they need to keep them for six months,” Jones said.
County Commissioner Eli Henderson, in a phone conversation after the protest, called allegations that the county would do that “a complete lie” and said he does not know exactly when staff would euthanize animals.
Henderson said he believes the protests are primarily about funding, which he said would be better allocated to improving the salaries of deputies and jailers at the Calhoun County Jail.
Henderson said he was told that Cheaha Regional was initially contracted to provide animal control services in 2013, but that stipulation was removed several months later. Subsequently, he said, the county has not picked up a stray animal in about six years, which he said is in violation of state law.
For the most part, Bentley said, the public’s reception to the protest was positive and hoped the demonstration would bring awareness to the issue.
“Everybody that has come by has been blowing their horns,” Bentley said. “They fully support it, but they don’t know what to do.”
After the commission’s decision, Jones said center workers have found homes for almost all animals.
“They care that much that they have worked hard, beyond hours that they’re not getting paid for, to get them out before the county kills them,” Jones said.
At around noon, protestors left the administration building. Anniston police chief Shane Denham said officers shut down the protest because protestors did not have a permit.
“They were polite and agreed to get one,” Denham wrote via text.
Jones said she plans to apply for a permit for a protest in the hour before the commission’s Feb. 14 meeting.
Bentley also said a meeting for concerned citizens is planned for 10 a.m. Feb. 11 at First Class Parties and Events in Anniston.