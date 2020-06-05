‘You’re going to see us’: Group protests near Oxford shopping center

Kierra Dye held her "BLM" sign high, standing on the side of Leon Smith Parkway as a black truck with a Confederate flag decal drove by.
Dye, of Oxford, and 14 other people stood on the side of the road Friday afternoon at the Oxford Exchange, holding signs and chanting “black lives matter.”
“You don’t have to support us, but you’re going to see us,” Dye said.
Dye said she’d organized the demonstration in response to racism and police brutality the day before through a group message with friends and it grew from there.
She said she chose to demonstrate at the Oxford Exchange for a reason.
“We chose this area because it’s a predominantly white area and we just wanted to be heard,” Dye said.
Deinnah Isaac of Oxford, who was there with her sister, Deishah, noted that a few children were with them.
“We’re out setting a good example and doing what’s right,” she said.
So far, Isaac said, they’d gotten mainly positive responses from those driving by and were sending a positive message.
“We’re doing it for the upcoming black lives, too, because we don’t want them to be afraid to go to the gas station or go running,” she said.
Yes, Nakayla Goodman of Oxford said, all lives mattered, but they wanted to emphasize that too many black lives had ended because of racism.
“If that building’s on fire, do you think the fire department is going to hose all the buildings down?” she said.
A few yards away, Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge sat parked in an unmarked car.
He said he was protecting their right to peacefully protest. A few people had yelled at the group, he said.
Dye said a few drivers had come a little close to them, some had blown exhaust fumes at them and one person even stopped to ask them if they had food stamps.
But, Dye said, she was unfazed.
“We just want our race to be accepted,” she said.