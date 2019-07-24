072419_Abigail Arias_011 tp.jpg

Abigail Arias gets excited when the dog finds the explosives in a room full of suitcases. Abigail Arias, a 7-year-old from Freeport, TX with terminal cancer, was treated to a tour of Vapor Wake at McClellan as a part of fulfilling her dream of becoming a police officer. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)

 Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Officer 758 at the Freeport Police Department in Texas isn’t your average police officer.

Abigail Arias is also sworn-in as a Texas Ranger, has her officer number retired by law enforcement agencies across the country, and, after spending Wednesday training at Anniston’s Vapor Wake law enforcement canine training academy, became a certified canine handler.

Oh, and Abigail is 7 years old.

The resident of Freeport, about 60 miles south of Houston, has a rare, incurable form of cancer called Wilms’ tumor that has spread to her lungs. That hasn’t stopped her from chasing after her dream of becoming a police officer.

Abigail’s job as a police officer at Freeport isn’t quite the same as her fellow officers, either.

“I fight the bad guys that are in my lungs,” Abigail said. 

When Raymond Garivey, chief of Freeport’s Police Department, heard about that dream, he wanted to do what he could to make it happen.

“I asked her what she wanted to do when she grows up,” Garivey said. “She said ‘I want to be a police officer.’ I told her dad she probably shouldn’t have told me that.

Garivey’s department quickly put together a ceremony to swear her in as an honorary police officer in February. Her story gained traction on social media, as a Facebook group managed by Garivey has grown to almost 15,000 well-wishers. Abigail and her family have traveled the country making stops at law enforcement agencies and media appearances. 

Derek O’Rourke, a director of internal operations at Vapor Wake, saw Abigail’s story and invited her and her family to tour the facility.

“They’ve literally rolled out the red carpet for our family, especially Abigail,” said Ruben Arias, Abigail’s father. “She loves dogs, and she’s having a great time.”

“When she’s smiling and she’s happy, she’s not thinking about the bad guys,” Garivey said. “Today, I promise you, she hasn’t thought about bad guys all day today.”

Abigail, along with her 10-year-old brother, Ethan, spent Wednesday learning how Vapor Wake trains dogs to fight the other bad guys. From searching vehicles, to sniffing luggage to apprehending suspects, Abigail and Ethan were there for a crash course. 

“I’ve loved it so, so, so much,” Abigail said of the day. “My favorite part has been training the dogs.”

When asked who she would like to see get bitten by Nelson, a 3-year-old apprehension dog, Abigail had no hesitation. 

“Chief Ray!” Abigail excitedly exclaimed. Garivey jokingly declined, but eventually pulled on the “bite sleeve” that would protect him from harm. 

“It’s amazing what we’ve been able to witness and been blessed with,” said Arias, Abigail’s dad. “That’s the journey we’re on. We don’t know what tomorrow holds, but we embrace and we love every day. Every day we wake up in the morning and she’s here, we’re happy, and that’s a great day for us.”

As Abigail was presented with her honorary handler certificate, Vapor Wake president Paul Hammond surprised Garivey with an explosives detection dog, to be named after Abigail, that will work with Freeport police.

While recounting his relationship with Abigail, Garivey showed off a tattoo on his right bicep, her officer number, 758, only the seven is backwards. It’s Abigail’s handwriting.

“This is in her honor, not her memory,” Garivey said of the tattoo. “We’re going to beat this.”

