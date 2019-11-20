Authorities were investigating this morning after a woman was found dead at an abandoned home in Anniston.
Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown said a bystander flagged down a Calhoun County sheriff’s deputy around 7:30 a.m. and reported that he had seen someone lying on a porch at a vacant home in the 2900 block of Noble Street.
Brown said authorities had not identified the woman, but were able to determine that she was middle-aged.
According to Brown, the woman had likely been on the porch for a few days.
Brown said he plans to send the woman’s body to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences laboratory in Huntsville for an autopsy.
Anniston police declined to comment before speaking to the woman’s family.