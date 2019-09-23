Some trails at Cheaha State Park have been closed due to wildfires that have been burning since the weekend, according to park officials.
Mandy Pearson, park naturalist, said several agencies have been battling a blaze on about 25 acres of state park land since Friday, when the fire was first spotted near Cave Creek Trail. Turnip Seed Trailhead, the Pinhoti Trail and Cheaha Trailhead have been closed along with Cave Creek while firefighters work to keep the fire contained. The park remains open, but Pearson urged hikers on the High Falls and Adams Gap trails to take care if headed in toward the central parts of the park.
“We’re encouraging everyone to stay off these trails to let us get it put out,” Pearson said.
Firefighters have yet to learn the cause of the fire, Pearson said.
The area is covered in brush, giving the fire plenty of fuel and making it easy to spread. Firebreaks have been cut to help contain the fire, though roots can burn underground and potentially spread it even beyond those lines, Pearson explained.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, much of Talladega County is in a state of abnormal or moderate dryness, on its five-step scale of dry conditions, from “abnormal” dryness to “exceptional drought.” The Alabama Forestry Commission issued a fire danger advisory statewide last week, and battled 192 wildfires in the 30 days before that warning was issued.
According to Blake Morris, a U.S. Forest Service zone fire management officer for Talladega National Forest’s Talladega and Shoal Creek districts, those conditions likely helped the fire along. Morris said that next month is typically the driest month in Alabama with the least annual rainfall, making more fires like these a possibility.
“There’s no end in sight,” Morris said.
Morris and firefighters from the Forest Service were among the agencies responding to the fire, along with the Alabama State Parks service, the Alabama and Georgia forestry commissions, and the Alabama A&M University Fire Dawgs, students trained as firefighters and majoring in forestry. There were about 20 firefighters working over the weekend, with another 20-man team due to arrive Monday afternoon, Pearson said. The Alabama State Troopers also loaned a helicopter, which had pulled 62 loads of water from Cheaha Lake and dumped it on the fire, she said.
“It’s wonderful to have the backup,” Pearson said.
Like Pearson, Morris advised avoiding the area for now.
“We have to watch out for each other’s safety, not to mention public safety, while there are people cutting down trees, dozers working and helicopters dropping thousands of gallons of water,” Morris said. “You don’t want to be around that.”