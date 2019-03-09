A proposed 10-cent gas tax increase would yield enough money to pave about 11 miles of rural road in Calhoun County every year, according to the county’s estimates.
That’s 11 out of the roughly 1,000 miles of road in unincorporated Calhoun County. But local officials say it’s enough to make a big dent in the road-repair backlog.
“In the last five years we’ve resurfaced about 75 miles of road,” said county engineer Brian Rosenbalm. “So we’ve averaged about 15 miles per year.”
Gov. Kay Ivey last week declared a special session of the Legislature to consider adding 10 cents to the state’s 18-cent-per-gallon gas tax. The per-gallon rate hasn’t been increased since the early 1990s, and even normally tax-shy public officials in recent years have said the state needs more money to maintain roads at current construction prices.
The tax proposal passed the state House of Representatives on Friday in an 83-20 vote. All six members of Calhoun County’s delegation voted for it.
"We hate to pass legislation like that but sometimes you have to make tough decisions,” said Rep. Randy Wood, R-Saks. Wood cited decrepit bridges, which force schools to reroute buses, among the reasons for his “yes” vote.
The Star asked local leaders how much additional road work they’d be able to do if the tax increase becomes law – and where they’d likely do it. Their answer: It won’t fix all the area’s road problems overnight, but it will pick up the pace.
Calhoun County would see an increase of about $1.5 million per year from the tax, said county administrator Mark Tyner. Resurfacing the average road takes about $135,000 per mile, he said.
Where that money goes will ultimately be up to county commissioners. But if the county sticks to its current plan, Rosenbalm said, it’s likely that at least some of the money would go to rural Calhoun County’s busiest roads.
Not U.S. 431 or Alabama 21; those roads are largely the state’s responsibility, county officials say. Bynum-Leatherwood Road near Anniston Army Depot, Mudd Street on the county line and Roy Webb road north of Jacksonville see the heaviest traffic of any county-maintained roads. They’re also wider and more expensive to resurface than most rural roads, to the tune of about $200,000 per mile, Rosenbalm said.
Local city officials say they expect to receive substantially less – maybe not enough to pave an additional mile per year. But they’re not saying no to the possibility of new money.
“I haven’t seen any specifics, but I’m expecting about $40,000 per year if they pass what they have now,” said Weaver Mayor Wayne Willis.
That money would likely go to the Weaver roads most drivers never see. Main thoroughfares such as Anniston and Jacksonville streets can get state funding because they’re disaster evacuation routes, Willis said. In the hills beyond the main streets, he said, are neighborhoods where new road money could go to good use.
“We have subdivisions that are 40 years old and haven’t been resurfaced, as far as I know, since they were built,” Willis said.
In the county’s smallest towns, it’s less clear that the gas tax will add up to sizable change. Ohatchee Mayor Steve Baswell said he didn’t know how much money his city would see from the proposed tax.
“Whatever it is, it’s better than nothing,” Baswell said. “With our population, we don’t get much anyway.”
The town is home to about 1,100 people.
In Anniston’s, the county’s largest city, the tax could bring in an additional $170,000 for roads, according to city manager Jay Johnson, who cited numbers from the Alabama League of Municipalities. Before that money gets spent, it’s likely to get divided by four.
“I anticipate it would be budgeted and spent between the four wards equally,” Johnson said in an email to The Star.
Councilman Ben Little said he believed the city could provide better service without raising the gas tax, simply by spending money more efficiently.
“There are people out there struggling,” he said. “When you add a penny over here and a penny over there, it adds up.”
The Senate is expected to take up the gas tax this week.