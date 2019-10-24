Heavy rain is expected in northeast Alabama from Friday morning through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
Forecasts show light rain Thursday building into steady showers through Friday, according to Holly Allen, a meteorologist with the service’s Calera station. Rainfall should ease Saturday morning before growing into heavier downpours before precipitation tapers off Sunday morning. Monthly rainfall readings at the Anniston Regional Airport average about 2 inches in October, Allen said; as of Wednesday 2.15 inches has already fallen, and the incoming rain should bring another 1-2 inches.
“If you add on what we’re expecting for this weekend it could almost double October rainfall for Anniston,” Allen said.
Rainfall this month hasn’t so far broken drought conditions statewide, though the Alabama Forestry Commission earlier this week lifted a fire alert and burn ban it issued in late September. Prescribed burns started Thursday at the Talladega National Forest in advance of the rain, according to releases from two ranger districts.
Allen said severe weather isn’t expected, but the occasional thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. The rainfall should be beneficial without significant flooding issues, she added, aside from areas with poor drainage and in some low-lying spots. Water could also “pond” on roads, she said, creating big puddles that aren’t safe to drive through at high speed.
“Expect wet conditions on the roads and watch out for ponding on roadways,” Allen said. “Keep an eye on the weather and if you have outdoor plans — there are a lot of fall activities this weekend — take a raincoat or umbrella with you.”
Alabama has been parched since September, according to data from the U.S. Drought Monitor, with burn bans issued by the Alabama Forestry Commission late in the month and local fire departments following suit.
The monitor’s Thursday update shows some relief in the state over the past week, though most of the areas to beat the drought are on the state’s western side. Calhoun, Talladega, St. Clair and Cleburne counties are still in at least “moderate” drought status, the second most severe of five classifications used by the monitor. At least five large swaths of land on Alabama’s east side are in “extreme” drought, the second-most severe category.
About 25 percent of the state is drought-free, up from 9 percent last week, according to the monitor.
State forester Rick Oates lifted the statewide fire alert and burn ban for all 67 counties Tuesday, according to a press release from the Alabama Forestry Commission. The organization is once again issuing permits for fires bigger than a quarter-acre in size or within 25 feet of forested areas, according to the release.
There were about half as many wildfires in October on state land, according to the release, dropping from 472 fires in September — burning more than 6,000 acres — to 247 wildfires this month, burning about 2,283 acres.
The Talladega and Shoal Creek ranger districts of the Talladega National Forest both issued releases Thursday about prescribed burns totalling 113 acres of the forest to start that morning. Of that total, 63 acres are south of Munford and 50 acres are northeast of Heflin. Smoke might be visible from Alabama 21 and Alabama 77 while the fires burn, the release said, along with some forest service roads near the Heflin fire.
Attempts to reach the Forestry Commission and the ranger districts for more information about the lifted fire alert and prescribed burns were unsuccessful Thursday afternoon.