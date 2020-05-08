Weaver resident donates pizza to first responders, healthcare workers

This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. if you have difficulty binding your account to this service please call our office at 256-235-9253 or send an email containing your name and phone number to our Online Specialist at customerservice@annistonstar.com.
There were 16 pizzas stacked on top of each other and a couple jugs of Milo’s tea in the back of a red Dodge Ram parked outside Stringfellow Memorial Hospital’s emergency room Friday.
Dylan Roberts of Weaver and hospital staff loaded the boxes and tea onto a rolling table and pushed them inside.
It was the fourth and final stop of Roberts’ drive through Oxford and Anniston, where he stopped and delivered pizzas to the Anniston Fire Department, Anniston Police Department and Oxford Police Department earlier that day.
Roberts, 20, said he’d recognized the extra work first responders have done in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, so he wanted to do something in return.
“How my parents taught me is to always give back to the people that work the most for you, and these people are working beyond the line of duty, working double shifts, working longer shifts,” Roberts said.
Roberts said the idea came to him earlier this week.
“The other day, I was sitting around and trying to think of something I could do to give back to the community,” Roberts said.
On Thursday he arranged to pick up 40 pizzas from the Domino’s in Oxford the next day. He said he’d gotten a few donations, but paid for most of the pizzas himself.
“This is pretty awesome, being able to give back and seeing the responses of people getting the food,” Roberts said. “It’s a really amazing experience.”
Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge said officers enjoyed the meal.
“It’s always nice when people show you a good gesture and their appreciation for law enforcement,” he said.
He said Friday’s donation made it easier for some officers to have lunch, as they sometimes have to order from a drive-thru and eat in their cars due to their schedules.
“You’ve got to find a place to eat if you don’t bring your lunch,” Partridge said.
Capt. Dale Findley with the Anniston Fire Department said he was glad Roberts chose pizza because it stayed good for a while and was easy to heat up.
“We don’t necessarily know when we get to eat,” Findley said.
Partridge said Oxford police have gotten some meals donated to them during the pandemic, but that sort of thing mainly happens around Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Findley said he’s seen people drop off more food at the station since the pandemic started.
“It’s kind of a confirmation,” Findley said. “We always hope they know we’re doing our best to take care of them.”
Amber Starr, the director of nursing at Stringfellow, said she didn’t know the pizza was coming until she got a call earlier that day. She estimated the pizzas would feed about 50 people at the hospital.
Starr said Roberts’ donation was the latest of many hospital staff have seen since the pandemic started.
“It’s been overwhelming,” Starr said. “The generosity of the community has been showing throughout this.”
Contact Staff Writer Mia Kortright at 256-235-3563.