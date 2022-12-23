 Skip to main content
Warming station a collaborative effort

People who at the warming station Thursday night lineup to receive basic supplies for staying warm. 

 By Sherry Kughn, Star Staff Writer, skughn@annistonstar.com

Anniston’s warming station has proven to be a lifesaver for those who otherwise have no safe place to eat, lie down and sleep on a frigid night.

About 50 or so homeless people came together Thursday night at the Interfaith Ministries offices at 1430 Gurnee Avenue. The warming station opens when the weather drops near the freezing mark, which means it is currently open 24 hours a day and will stay open until the daytime temperature rises — at least into Wednesday morning.

Roger Messer appreciates the holiday meal, Christmas gifts and a warm bed on Thursday night.
Normally, the main area in the warming station sleeps about 50 people on cots loaned by the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency. The staff expects up to 70 people during the next few nights of frigid weather. The station opens when the temperatures hover around the freezing mark, but many of the area’s homeless people are on their own when the temperature is above freezing.

