Warming station a collaborative effort

Normally, the main area in the warming station sleeps about 50 people on cots loaned by the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency. The staff expects up to 70 people during the next few nights of frigid weather. The station opens when the temperatures hover around the freezing mark, but many of the area’s homeless people are on their own when the temperature is above freezing.
Anniston’s warming station has proven to be a lifesaver for those who otherwise have no safe place to eat, lie down and sleep on a frigid night.
About 50 or so homeless people came together Thursday night at the Interfaith Ministries offices at 1430 Gurnee Avenue. The warming station opens when the weather drops near the freezing mark, which means it is currently open 24 hours a day and will stay open until the daytime temperature rises — at least into Wednesday morning.
Thursday night was special. Several volunteers and United Way staff members had organized a Christmas dinner, party and cookie-decorating project. After arriving between 5 and 5:30 p.m. — while the weather was still mild and dry — the homeless sat quietly at tables after passing through a line that allowed them to pick up things they might need, such as a new blanket and socks.
Volunteer Steve Gendron and his son, Hank, age six, stood behind a long table with stacks of new blankets, socks and other items the guests could choose. They greeted each person and handed them a red gift bag. As the guests passed through, Hank saw a boy his age pass on the other side of the table and waved. Immediately, the boy waved back and returned a warm smile.
One man, Roger Messer, sat at a table and opened a gift bag.
He said the lack of a few dollars led to his homelessness. He said he was stopped while driving, could afford no driver’s license and was eventually placed in jail for a few days. This problem led to the loss of his job at a fast-food restaurant in Oxford, and then he had no money to make his rent or truck payments.
“I have two friends trying to get a place in Oxford,” Messer said as he reached inside his bag. “I am going in with them in January, and I am looking for a job.”
After the gifts were distributed, Maryann Gendron, Steve’s wife, stood on a platform and announced that the meal had been provided by donors. Little Hank sang “God, our Father,” a child’s blessing, and the guests lined up again to receive their plates of chicken fettuccini, salad, buttered rolls and chocolate or pineapple cake.
“This is an enjoyable party,” said Terry Womack, who was there with her son, 31, and her daughter, 29. “The food is good.”
The three Womacks want to work together and help someone who can provide them with shelter. Both of her adult children have health issues, and her son gets a small SSI check, which is not enough for them to live on.
“We usually find places outside to sleep,” Womack said, “but we have to walk around, carry our belongings and make sure no one steals them.”
They miss living in the small house that was their home a year ago. It was behind the house belonging to a family who ran a farm but who had to move.
“If we could find a place to live free and help out, we would,” Womack said. “We’ve had trouble, though, finding a job in Anniston or Oxford, but this warming shelter is a godsend. I’m glad it’s open.”
A sign on the front of the Interfaith Ministries building reads, “Bringing God’s People Together to Serve God’s People in Need,” and several of “God’s People” were present during the party. In addition to the Gendrons were Calhoun County’s longtime United Way director and CEO, Shannon Jenkins and Kyle Bryan, who works for both the United Way and Anniston First United Methodist Church as its project manager for “United to End Homelessness Initiative.” Kristy and Scott Farmer prepared and served the food, and the director of His Hands and Feet Ministries, Diane Smith, was present for some of the evening.
“This place is a community effort,” said Maryann, who stood back and watched the crowd enjoy their meal. She was using the event to teach Hank about the importance of learning about his community and knowing how to help it. In addition, she and a group of families have started “The Little Helper Project,” its goal being to find opportunities to teach their children the importance of serving.
Kyle Bryan manages and staffs the warming shelter. He said it also serves as a referral agency for Community Enabler and Interfaith Ministries for assistance in becoming independent.
“The warming station is really for emergency situations and not case management,” he said. “However, we have seen people who have been in domestic violence situations be re-homed. We have seen people who are homeless find homes, and we have seen people decide to get clean from addiction.”