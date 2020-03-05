Walking the Dawgs: Parade for Bulldogs girls basketball team Friday on Noble

Anniston High School’s girls basketball team is to be honored with a parade on Noble Street at 4 p.m. Friday to celebrate their state championship victory.
The Bulldogs traveled to Legacy Arena in Birmingham last week to defeat Deshler in the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s class 4A final, taking home what school Principal Charles Gregory said is the team’s first-ever championship. Both the team and the school band will be featured in the parade, according to Gregory, along with various community members.
“This is a historic moment not just for Anniston High School, but also for our city,” he said. “I’m sure it will be heartwarming and very encouraging to the student athletes, as well as the coaches, who have worked so hard.”
The parade lineup starts at 3:30 p.m. at the Anniston City Meeting Center at the intersection of 16th and Noble streets, and will head south to the Compass Bank building at Eighth and Noble streets.