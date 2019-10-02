The members of 2nd Chance’s Sexual Assault Forensic Exam team help people on the worst nights of their lives, but the team needs more members.
The SAFE team, volunteers who accompany survivors of sexual assault to hospitals where they undergo rape kit exams, are on call overnight, weekends and holidays. Local hospitals call when a patient comes in, and off goes a volunteer, even in the middle of the night. Their goal, said Trace Fleming-Trice, sexual violence program director at 2nd Chance, is to help survivors find stability in a chaotic situation.
“They answer questions during the exam and act as emotional support during that entire process,” Fleming-Trice said. “By the time the person is getting an exam, they’ve probably had to tell their story five or six times at that point.”
They’ve had to have their clothes taken from them, have to have their nails scraped, their cheeks swabbed, hair samples taken and their whole body checked over for injuries or other evidence of assault, she said.
“It’s a really intense process,” she added.
Now the Anniston-based outreach group is looking for volunteers to pick up shifts — as few as two per month — on call from 4 p.m. to 7 a.m. Candidates should be 21 or older, have reliable transportation and a cell phone, Fleming-Trice said, and be willing to undergo a background check for safety.
Volunteers undergo an in-depth training process and must shadow an established SAFE team member on at least two calls before they can respond independently. Depending on where a volunteer lives — 2nd Chance serves Calhoun, Talladega, Cleburne, Etowah, Cherokee and Randolph counties — they’ll respond to nearby emergency rooms. The team participated in 35 exams from the start of the year through August, she said. There isn’t any medical training and volunteers don’t perform the examination, just offer support and guidance.
“We’ll stay in the room in cases where the person has been significantly injured,” Fleming-Trice said. “We can stay through a person getting X-rays and doing things they may need, like getting sutures. Sometimes you just need somebody to hold your hand.”
Members of the team can also walk a patient through the process of reporting a crime, if that person chooses to do so. She said Alabama allows a 72-hour period for getting the test done, and in spite of common misconceptions, it can be done if the person has been to the bathroom or taken a shower. The tests can also be completed without the survivor’s name being stored directly on the kit; Alabama has no statute of limitations on sexual assault crimes, so survivors can undergo the exam and wait until they’re ready to press charges, Fleming-Trice said.
She also said the 2nd Chance team should resemble the community it serves, and wants to include volunteers who are male, those from the LGBT+ community and people of color. More men are reporting sexual assault, she said.
“We know that sexual assault can happen to anybody,” she said.
Dawn Trainer, who has been with the team for about six years, said applicants should be compassionate, loyal and kind — with a backbone.
“You have to be able to put your foot down,” Trainer said, holding her service dog, a Chihuahua named Tinkerbelle, who joins her on calls. Sometimes medical professionals and law enforcement “forget it’s not about policy and how many people you can get through the door at once, it’s about that person’s traumatic experience,” she continued.
Those interested in volunteering can call Fleming-Trice at 256-403-2989 or email trace@2ndchanceinc.org for more information and to apply.
Fleming-Trice said that volunteers make it possible for 2nd Chance’s daytime workers to spend time with their families. She’s dropped everything during Independence Day celebrations and shopping trips, she said. She called volunteers “a gift.”
“We get that it’s a lot,” Fleming-Trice said. “It takes a really special person to be able to make that commitment. But we say the more the better.”