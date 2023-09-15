 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Veterans Day bass tournament announced

The DEF Fishing Apparel company will host a Veterans Day Bass Tournament and Kids Carnival on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Taking place at the Southside Park Landing in Southside, the fundraising tournament is open to veterans and the public.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 