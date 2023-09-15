Veterans Day bass tournament announced

The DEF Fishing Apparel company will host a Veterans Day Bass Tournament and Kids Carnival on Saturday, Nov. 11.
Taking place at the Southside Park Landing in Southside, the fundraising tournament is open to veterans and the public.
The online apparel company’s owners, Derrick and Erin Foster, live in Gainesville, Fla. Derrick Foster, an Anniston native and Anniston High School graduate, will soon retire from the military.
“I am retiring now from the military and am getting into the fishing business,” Foster said. “All the proceeds above the cost of the tournament will go to a veteran’s organization that is yet to be determined.”
The tournament and carnival are at the Neely Henry Southside Park Landing, 721 Pier, Alabama 77. The contestants will head out onto the water as soon there’s enough light to safely do so.
The prizes for the public range from $250 to $1,200 for the biggest weight fish, and only veteran fishermen can win $100 in the biggest bass competition. Entry fee is $100 per angler, and a two-man team is $150. The children’s carnival, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., is for veterans’ children and others. Prizes will be given away throughout the day.
