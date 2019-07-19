The big, empty bingo building in Piedmont will soon be empty no more.
Stroked Out Diesel Services, a diesel vehicle repair shop based in Cleburne County, on Thursday closed on the purchase of the former Bingo USA building in Piedmont, according to co-owner Michelle Marlow.
The vacant building, located on U.S. 278, will soon be converted into a new auto repair facility, Marlow said.
“We want to expand and offer more services,” Marlow said of the acquisition of the building. “We want to open a tire and lube shop right here in Piedmont.”
Stroked Out specializes in the repair of medium-sized diesel trucks, Marlow said.
The on-again, off-again bingo operation in the city last shuttered in 2017, citing a lack of turnout great enough to keep the parlor afloat. The closure came less than a year after it reopened in November of 2016.
Piedmont Mayor Bill Baker said he’s glad to see the building finally be put to use.
“We’re excited. It’s been empty for too long,” Baker said. “We have this big building that’s just sitting here, we’re just excited someone is in it. It’s a win-win for the owner and for the citizens.”
Baker said the building will be serviced by Piedmont utilities once it’s up and running.
“The city will be able to have all utilities there at that building,” Baker said. “It won’t be Alabama Power, it’ll all be city of Piedmont, water, gas, sewage and everything. That’s great news for the city of Piedmont.”
On Friday, the remaining chairs and tables from the active days of bingo operations were given away to the public, something Baker said he was happy to advertise on his Facebook page.
“There were tons and tons of chairs and tables still in there,” Baker said. “I was happy to let people know.”
Baker said the hall was almost empty after a few hundred people showed up to take home some new furniture.
Baker is confident that the move will be successful for all parties involved.
“I think they’re going to do really well for themselves and do really well for the city of Piedmont,” he said.