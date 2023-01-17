 Skip to main content
UPDATED: Human remains identified as those of Lincoln veteran

A dog walker discovered human remains Monday morning in a creek in northern Talladega County, according to officials.

The remains were later identified as those of Roy Dorsey Jr., a 77-year-old veteran from Lincoln, according to Talladega County Deputy Coroner Josh Vincent.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.