UPDATED: Human remains identified as those of Lincoln veteran

A dog walker discovered human remains Monday morning in a creek in northern Talladega County, according to officials.
The remains were later identified as those of Roy Dorsey Jr., a 77-year-old veteran from Lincoln, according to Talladega County Deputy Coroner Josh Vincent.
He said Dorsey did not appear to have any family.
Vincent said the remains showed no obvious sign of foul play.
The remains were found Monday morning after a dog which had strayed from its owner discovered the site in a creek at the 300 block of Blue Eye Springs road, Investigator Demarco Willis said. The body was not immediately identifiable.
The Investigations Unit of the Lincoln Police Department and the Talladega County Coroner’s office responded to the scene approximately 9:55 a.m. Monday.
