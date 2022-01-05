Unconscious driver crashes in Burger King’s parking lot

An unconscious driver crossed through an intersection in Anniston on Tuesday, striking cars in the Burger King parking lot.
A 43-year-old male from Anniston — authorities didn’t release his name — was stopped at the 18th Street and Quintard intersection when he began having some type of episode and became unconscious, Anniston Police Department Chief Nick Bowles said.
His vehicle coasted through the intersection and struck others in the Burger King parking lot, the chief said.
Bowles said the man was believed to be having seizures and was taken to Regional Medical Center in Anniston.
Bowles said authorities also found what was suspected to be narcotics in the vehicle, though it is unknown whether drugs were the cause of the issue.
“Criminal charges will probably depend on the positive identification of the narcotics at a later time,” Bowles said.
No other injuries were reported.