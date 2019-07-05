Residents of northeastern Alabama should see a post-Independence Day weekend filled with sultry summer weather, according to weather forecasts.
“We’ll have pretty typical weather for summertime in Alabama,” Jim Westland, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Calera, said Friday.
According to Westland, that typical weather should include high temperatures between 90 and 93 degrees, with scattered showers possible in afternoons doing little to cut the feel of heat.
“You might even get close to 100 as far as heat index goes,” Westland said.
Westland said forecasts put the Anniston area at a 70 percent chance of rain on Sunday.
“That would be the day you might see some thunderstorms,” Westland said.
Westland said that Sunday storms should leave the area in time for the beginning of next week.