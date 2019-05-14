Two wrecks Monday morning shut down the eastbound lanes of I-20 for nearly 12 hours, according to state troopers.
State troopers spokesman Cpl. Brian Merrill said the wreck involved a passenger vehicle and a tractor trailer, which overturned at around 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 198 in the eastbound lanes of I-20.
Merrill said the truck was hauling a chemical containing nitrogen, but none of it had spilled.
According to Merrill, one injured person was taken to to Regional Medical Center and is expected to fully recover.
At around the same time, Merrill said Tuesday, a second passenger vehicle and a second semi-truck collided near the same mile marker.
All eastbound lanes of the freeway were blocked, Merrill said. At least some lanes remained blocked just before noon, he said, but were expected to reopen in about an hour.
According to Merrill on Tuesday, all lanes on I-20 had reopened by 10:30 p.m.
Merrill said Tuesday morning troopers were investigating the cause of the wrecks.