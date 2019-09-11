A two-car wreck around noon at the intersection of Quintard Avenue and Ninth Street left two people mildly injured and briefly closed two southbound lanes on Quintard Avenue.
Two sedans, one black and one silver, appeared to have been damaged in the wreck.
Anniston police Cpl. Robert Quinn said the cause of the accident is under investigation.
Quinn said the driver and passenger in the black sedan had minor injuries, but were not taken to a hospital.
Officers allowed the black sedan to drive away from the scene while a truck arrived shortly after to tow the silver sedan.
Officers and firefighters reopened the southbound lanes before 12:30 p.m.