Two local men were killed in separate traffic accidents Tuesday night, according to the Calhoun County Coroner’s Office.
Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown said the first accident took place after 45-year-old Ashley Brandt Delevie of Piedmont lost control of his motorcycle while riding it on the 800 block of Nisbet Lake Road near Jacksonville.
Brown said officials believe Delevie was driving at a high speed, which was a factor in the wreck. Delevie was pronounced dead at around 7 p.m., Brown said. An attempt to get more information about the crash from state troopers was not immediately successful Wednesday.
Brown said 58-year-old Charles Bradley of Anniston was also killed Tuesday evening when a vehicle hit him on Lenlock Lane.
According to Brown, Bradley was walking his bicycle on the road, close to Noah Medders Parkway, when a vehicle hit him, killing him instantly. Brown said Bradley was pronounced dead at around 7:45 p.m.
Authorities do not expect to press charges against the driver of the vehicle that hit Bradley, Brown said. An attempt to reach Anniston police for more information was not immediately successful Wednesday.