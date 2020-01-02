Trial in JSU rape suit could come in 2021

A federal judge last week ordered the parties in a lawsuit against Jacksonville State University, in which a Georgia woman claims the school failed to prevent her rape, be ready for trial in October 2021.
That was the date in a scheduling order filed Dec. 27 by Judge Annemarie Carney Axon of the Northern District of Alabama.
The woman and her mother spoke to The Star for a July 2018 story detailing the incident and accusing the school of protecting her attacker from prosecution.
The woman was 17 at the time and had been staying in a dorm, where the incident reportedly took place July 22, 2017, as part of an on-campus summer program for prospective freshmen.
The woman filed the lawsuit in October, alleging JSU’s failure to act resulted in her rape in 2017 by Marlon Hunter, then a member of JSU’s men’s basketball team.
Roger Appell, an attorney for the woman, said it’s not uncommon for civil cases like this one to take so long. Appell said it’s possible that the woman and JSU could reach a settlement before the case reaches its trial date. He said he hasn’t discussed a settlement with JSU’s attorneys.
Laura Dunn, an attorney who has represented campus sexual assault survivors, said there’s more than a 90 percent chance that the case will be settled. Dunn said the vast majority of civil cases are settled before they ever make it to trial.
“Litigation is expensive and normally a settlement is a compromise between the two parties,” Dunn said.
The average settlement from colleges and universities in cases alleging violation of a plaintiff’s federal Title IX rights is $350,000, according to Dunn. Title IX is a part of federal law that prohibits sex-based discrimination.
The stronger the case is against the defendant, Appell said, the higher the settlement will likely be.
The suit claims that JSU violated her civil rights under Title IX by allowing Hunter to transfer to the school knowing he had a history of sexual misconduct and by acting with “deliberate indifference to the high likelihood” that she was raped.
Hunter was removed along with two other players in 2016 from the basketball team at Western Kentucky University, according to the lawsuit due to his sexual misconduct though the school never discussed a reason for the suspension beyond an administrator’s remark that it involved “poor judgment” on the part of Hunter and the other players. The team was coached by Ray Harper, who left WKU in the wake of the suspensions. After Harper took the same position at Jacksonville State, Hunter transferred to JSU.
In another filing, attorneys for the plaintiff wrote that they plan to seek depositions from up to 20 people, including police and WKU officials and JSU officials who were aware of the reasons for Hunter’s transfer. The judge’s scheduling order says all discovery should be complete by Dec. 15.
The suit also claims the school discouraged the woman from reporting her attack to law enforcement, failed to notify her mother and retaliated against her after she went to police by not investigating the matter.
The Star typically does not name people accused of sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, though it makes exceptions for prominent officials or people whose status as authority figures plays a role in their alleged crimes. In this case, because Hunter is named in the suit and because the complaint centers on JSU’s alleged failure to vet both Harper and Hunter, The Star has named the player. The Star does not ordinarily identify victims of sex crimes.
Because the court proceedings began so recently, Appell said, he couldn’t comment further on the case. An attorney for JSU, Lisa Atkins, declined to comment.