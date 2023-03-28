Tree removal on Quintard to affect traffic flow

The city of Anniston has announced lane closures will be in effect for motorists southbound on Quintard Avenue on Wednesday, March 29, and Thursday, March 30, beginning at 7 a.m. and lasting through the afternoon on both days.
These right-hand lane closure is on account of work involved removing trees from the sidewalk side of Quintard Avenue. The closure will extend from Quintard’s intersection with East 15th Street to its intersection with East 9th Street. The lane on the far left, adjacent to the median, will be open along this route, according to a map of the work. However, delays should be expected until the work is complete.