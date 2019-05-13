A three-vehicle wreck Monday morning caused a tractor trailer to turn over on Interstate 20 in Heflin and left one person injured, state troopers said.
State troopers spokesman Cpl. Brian Merrill said the wreck involved two passenger vehicles and the tractor trailer, which overturned at around 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 198 in the eastbound lanes of I-20.
Merrill said the truck was hauling a chemical containing nitrogen, but none of it had spilled. All eastbound lanes of the freeway were blocked, Merrill said. At least some lanes remained blocked just before noon, he said, but were expected to reopen in about an hour.
According to Merrill, the injured person was taken to to Regional Medical Center and is expected to fully recover. Merrill said Monday morning troopers were investigating the cause of the wreck.