Holiday parade season is in full swing around Northeast Alabama, with several cities set to gather together to display their Christmas spirit.
Hobson City’s parade is next on Calhoun County’s calendar, with a parade set for 10 a.m. Saturday, followed by a tree-lighting ceremony and Christmas music in Hobson City Park. Parade-watchers are invited to place an ornament in honor of friends or family, hear a Christmas-themed message and celebrate the bicentennial of Alabama’s statehood.
Piedmont and Jacksonville held city-wide parades Monday and Tuesday, respectively, with several more local parades set for the lead-up to Christmas Day.
Free hot Chocolate was served by Grace Tabernacle Ministries during the annual Piedmont Christmas Parade. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Don Haynes with his sones, Jack and Jace watch during the annual Piedmont Christmas Parade. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Don Haynes holds his 3yr old son Jace during the annual Piedmont Christmas Parade. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
There was a large crowd on hand during the annual Piedmont Christmas Parade. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Santa Claus the man finished up the annual Piedmont Christmas Parade. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
A kazoo band played during the annual Piedmont Christmas Parade. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
A baby greets parade goers during the annual Piedmont Christmas Parade. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
A Christmas float passes the crowd during the annual Piedmont Christmas Parade. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Antique vehicles where plentiful during the annual Piedmont Christmas Parade. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
There was everything from HUGE tractors, to boats during the annual Piedmont Christmas Parade. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Candy was tossed to children of all ages during the annual Piedmont Christmas Parade. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Piedmont band plays during the annual Piedmont Christmas Parade. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Members of the Piedmont AA team proudly show off their ribbons as Dixie Youth Baseball World Series Champions during the annual Piedmont Christmas Parade. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Members of the Piedmont AA team receive their ribbons as Dixie Youth Baseball World Series Champions during the annual Piedmont Christmas Parade. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Members of the Piedmont AA team receive their ribbons as Dixie Youth Baseball World Series Champions during the annual Piedmont Christmas Parade. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
A Piedmont Police Dept. SUV leads the way during the annual Piedmont Christmas Parade. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
8yr old Randa Banes has fun with Santa and Mrs. Claus during the annual Piedmont Christmas Parade. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Milk and cookies with Santa was a big hit during the annual Piedmont Christmas Parade. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
4yr old Jaxson Poole has trouble with his Christmas list while chatting with Santa Claus during the annual Piedmont Christmas Parade. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
7yr old Brayden Poole would seem to rather be some where else while chatting with Santa Claus during the annual Piedmont Christmas Parade. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Katy Goss drinks hot chocolate during the annual Piedmont Christmas Parade. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
2yr old Aubrey Guay watches the parade as she eats her Christmas cookie during the annual Piedmont Christmas Parade. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Hot chocolate was served by Grace Tabernacle Ministries during the annual Piedmont Christmas Parade. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
A kazoo band played during the annual Piedmont Christmas Parade. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Members of the Piedmont AA team proudly show off their ribbons as Dixie Youth Baseball World Series Champions during the annual Piedmont Christmas Parade. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
A Piedmont Police Dept. SUV leads the way during the annual Piedmont Christmas Parade. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Milk and cookies with Santa was a big hit during the annual Piedmont Christmas Parade. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
4yr old Jaxson Poole has trouble with his Christmas list while chatting with Santa Claus during the annual Piedmont Christmas Parade. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
7yr old Brayden Poole would seem to rather be some where else while chatting with Santa Claus during the annual Piedmont Christmas Parade. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
2yr old Aubrey Guay watches the parade as she eats her Christmas cookie during the annual Piedmont Christmas Parade. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Contact Staff Writer Daniel Mayes at 256-235-3561 or danielmayesstar@gmail.com. On Twitter @DMayes_Star.