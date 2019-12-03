Piedmont Christmas Parade

Santa Claus the man finished up the annual Piedmont Christmas Parade. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Holiday parade season is in full swing around Northeast Alabama, with several cities set to gather together to display their Christmas spirit.

Hobson City’s parade is next on Calhoun County’s calendar, with a parade set for 10 a.m. Saturday, followed by a tree-lighting ceremony and Christmas music in Hobson City Park. Parade-watchers are invited to place an ornament in honor of friends or family, hear a Christmas-themed message and celebrate the bicentennial of Alabama’s statehood.

Piedmont and Jacksonville held city-wide parades Monday and Tuesday, respectively, with several more local parades set for the lead-up to Christmas Day.

