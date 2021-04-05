Tim Burgess appointed circuit judge after Brian Howell’s retirement

Former prosecutor Tim Burgess became a circuit judge Monday, replacing Brian Howell, who retired last week.
Burgess said Circuit Judge Bud Turner swore him in Monday morning. He was appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey.
He will preside over criminal and civil circuit courts in the Seventh Judicial Circuit, which encompasses Calhoun and Cleburne counties. He will also preside over drug court, mental health court and veterans court.
“I’m just very humbled for the opportunity,” Burgess said. “It’s something I’m familiar with, but it’s a new chapter.”
Burgess has spent the past seven years as a criminal prosecutor, he said. Before that, he was a defense attorney, mainly in criminal cases.
“I’ve gotten to see the entire process,” he said.
Howell said he endorsed Burgess as his replacement, partially because of that experience.
“He has probably a more varied background than most people who take the bench,” Howell said.
Burgess said he couldn’t say enough good things about Howell, and didn’t plan to change anything about the way he ran his courtroom.
“He has a military background. He’s very regimented,” Burgess said. “I admire that about him. Everything was done right.”
Howell’s last day was March 30. He said he was honored to serve the community and to have been elected three times.
He was recently appointed the senior vice president of his family’s business, Auto Custom Carpets, which sells carpeting for vehicles.