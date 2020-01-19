Three killed in fiery wreck in Randolph County

Authorities on Sunday were waiting to identify three killed in a Randolph County wreck early this morning.
According to a news release from state troopers, a car appeared to be traveling at high speed around 2:30 a.m. on Alabama 48 near Randolph County 95 when it hit a curve, went off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
Cpl. Brian Merrill said the car, a Chevrolet Cruze caught fire and quickly became engulfed in flames.
Merrill said three people, who appeared to be an adult and two children, were killed.
On Sunday afternoon Merrill said troopers may know the identity of the three people, but were waiting for confirmation from the county coroner.