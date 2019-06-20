A two-car crash Thursday morning left three people injured and a northbound lane closed on U.S. 431 in Saks.
State Troopers Cpl. Brian Merrill said an elderly couple driving a gray SUV failed to yield to oncoming traffic as they pulled out of a shopping center at around 9:45 a.m. in front of a middle aged woman driving a black sedan, causing the sedan to overturn.
Merrill said the couple and the woman were injured and taken to Regional Medical Center for treatment. All three are expected to recover from their injuries, Merrill said.
Troopers, Anniston police and Anniston firefighters shut down the left lane on the northbound side of U.S. 431. Merrill said he expected the lane would be reopened around 11 a.m.
Merrill said he expects no one to be charged in connection with the wreck.