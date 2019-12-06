Authorities briefly blocked part of Quintard Avenue on Friday morning after a two-vehicle wreck left three people injured.
Anniston assistant fire chief Joel Roberts said firefighters were called to the wreck at 10:14 a.m. Roberts said an ambulance took three people to a nearby hospital.
Around 10:45 p.m., a wrecker could be seen hauling a white Rent-A-Center van from the intersection of Quintard Avenue and 17th Street and a beige sedan from Quintard and 16th Street.
Anniston police had closed two of the three southbound lanes on Quintard Avenue, but reopened them shortly after the vehicles were towed.
Attempts to reach Anniston police Friday for more information were unsuccessful.