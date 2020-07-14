The Star's Tutor takes second in national columnist awards

Anniston Star columnist Phillip Tutor has been recognized by the National Society of Newspaper Columnists, which announced awards in its 2020 column contest late last week.
Tutor, who has written editorials, columns and commentary for The Star since 2006, took second-place prize in the general interest category for print publications with circulation under 50,000. He submitted two columns from last year: one analyzed the swathe of negative publicity heaped on Alabama when the racist writings of Goodloe Sutton, publisher of The Democrat-Reporter in Marengo County, became a topic of national discussion in February. The other column was published six months later, taking readers on a road trip with Ray Hill, the then-new superintendent of Anniston City Schools, in the back of the Hill family’s 1976 Caprice Classic.
“It’s always advocating for something better; better schools, better politics, better race relations,” Tutor said Tuesday by phone. “To me, that’s always at the very forefront of what I’m writing: Advocating for something that makes our community better for everybody, but in a way that is also thought-provoking and is defensible.”
The Anniston Star won 12 awards, six of them first-place, in the state press association’s annual Alabama Media Awards announced Friday, including a recognition for the state’s best newspaper website.
Tutor’s winning columns are about more than their ostensible subjects. He ruminates about the First Amendment that allows Sutton to call for the Ku Klux Klan to once again stalk the night, even as it allows Tutor himself to call for reform on topics near to his own heart — even when those reforms are not popular. Hill’s story isn’t just about traveling the nation and learning that his horizons are wider than he thought — it’s about the superintendent choosing to take Anniston’s students on that same trip, broadening them beyond the place where they live.
Tutor said that his writing style, developed over three decades spent in a half-dozen roles in journalism, is meant to generate discussion. He still reports like a beat writer — start with research, perform the interviews, confront the keyboard and word processor — but with the added weight and responsibility of saying “I believe,” the forbidden phrase among news reporters.
“I’m still reporting and interviewing to build an opinion, and I enjoy doing that in a way that provokes thought,” Tutor said. “I try to be as conversational as possible ... If you write opinion and it’s based in fact you’re going to get criticized. My comfort is that I know it’s based in fact.”