How does Dr. Robert Grubbe know when spring is here? Before he even sees pollen on his car, Grubbe — a certified asthma and immunology specialist at the Allergy and Asthma Center in Oxford — has an office of patients with sore throats and runny noses.
Pollen, the fine, normally yellow dust that seems to coat everything in the South during spring, at least between rainstorms, is a part of life. Pollen allows plants to reproduce, but its effects on humans are much less desirable.
“The body is tricked into fighting an infection that’s not there,” said Grubbe.
What the human body does, basically, is overreact to the pollen, which causes mucus and coughing, Grubbe said.
According to Grubbe, the average human’s body hasn’t learned to not attack the pollen it encounters during the spring because the body isn’t exposed to it enough.
“People tend to get worse and worse and worse when it comes to pollen because it doesn’t happen long enough for the body to get desensitized to it,” said Grubbe.
According to Windon Edge, coordinator of collaborative affairs at Jacksonville State University and a nurse of 30 years specializing in cardiac and intensive care, the pollen that many people are allergic to can’t be seen.
“Most of the plants that cause allergies are oak, birch, grass, and sweetgum trees,” Edge said.
Edge said the molecules in pine pollen, the yellow powder often seen on cars and the roofs of houses, are too big to make it past the nasal membrane. This means that more often than not, pine pollen is not the pollen that the human body has an allergic reaction to.
Grubbe said that his first recommendation for allergy sufferers is avoiding pollen exposure.
“The first thing someone can do is not go outside, but you’ve still got to get groceries and things like that so that’s probably not the easiest thing to do,” said Grubbe.
“The second thing you can do is medicate,” he said.
Grubbe suggested non-drowsy medication brands such as Claritin, Clarinex, Zyrtec, Xyzal, and Allegra to help treat and prevent allergies during the spring.
Grubbe’s third suggestion is immunotherapy, which is controlled exposure to what a patient is allergic to, such as pollen, and slowly increasing the dosage so that the subject eventually becomes immune to that allergen.
Though there are ways to self-treat when it comes to allergies, Grubbe encouraged people to see their doctor for a professional diagnosis.