About a year ago, Briana Harper saw an addition was needed to the Anniston area’s Thanksgiving offerings.
“There’s a lot of free meals around here around Thanksgiving, but not that many on Thanksgiving itself,” said Harper.
Harper’s solution is the Henry C. Gregory community Thanksgiving meal, which will be held for the second year this Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Victory Headquarters Christian Center on Blue Mountain Road in Anniston.
The event, which is named for Harper’s Thanksgiving-loving grandfather, will offer turkey, dressing, desserts and holiday fellowship.
“There’s a good atmosphere in there as well. Good food and good fellowship,” Harper said. “That’s what I loved about it last year.”
Harper said food can also be taken out, and patrons are welcome to get meals for others they know in the community who couldn’t get out.
Harper said she considered the event last year to be a success, even if it received minimal planning.
“Last year I kind of just threw it together the week before,” Harper said. “I’m super excited to do it again.”
Customary off-Thanksgiving Day events will be held, too, in Anniston and vicinity.
On Saturday, Higher Ground Ministerial Fellowship will hold a Thanksgiving meal for the area homeless. Volunteers will give out meals and care packages filled with blankets, toiletries and other essentials from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday in Zinn Park in Anniston.
“We try to pull together in an area where there is need,” John Elston, pastor of New Life Covenant Church in Talladega, said of the ministry made up of churches in the region.
“We wanted to target the homeless population,” Elston said. “We want to make a difference in that community.”
Elston said the event saw about 300 participants last year.
“We hope it grows larger and larger as time goes on,” He said.
The two events are among several in Anniston and the surrounding counties:
— Interfaith Ministries of Calhoun County will hold its annual Thanksgiving community worship service Sunday at 4 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Anniston.
—A community Thanksgiving dinner is set for 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at Spring Street Recreation Center in Talladega. To volunteer or donate, call Patrick Washington at 256-390-5995.
—A Thanksgiving meal will be served at Flora’s Table in Heflin on Thanksgiving day from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Hearts of Cleburne is partnering with Flora’s, Piggly Wiggly, WM Grocery, Cahulga Creek Consulting and Adam Edward Pelewski for the event. Volunteers can call Robi Mobley at 256-463-9535.