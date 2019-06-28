Teens and younger children are torn on whether they would prefer to break a bone or break their phone, according to Angela Camp, director of strategic engagement at Bradford Health Services.
That attachment to smartphones and their instant link to social media networks is having profound effects on young people, Camp told an audience of health care professionals and parents at the Anniston Meeting Center on Friday.
“Young people who spend two hours or more a day on social media are more likely to report poor mental health,” said Camp.
Camp detailed the different effects social media has on young people, among them poor sleep quality, increased concern about body image, and the presence of cyberbullying.
Cyberbullying refers to the harassment of individuals over social media, and is different from the bullying that takes place at schools. Students at school can walk away from a confrontation, or just ignore it for a few hours until they go home, Camp said.
Cyberbullying, however, is pervasive. Peers can send messages to someone at any time of the day, and even if a kid blocks a bully they can still be mocked online without their knowledge.
According to Bradford Health, it’s becoming more common to give younger and younger children cell phones, and as the kids use them they begin to see their phone as less of a tool and more as an extension of themselves.
“Forty-five percent of 10- through 12-year-olds have phones, and most of those are smartphones,” Camp said.
Children younger than 8 are spending an average of two hours and 19 minutes a day looking at screens, according to Bradford Health, while kids between the ages of 8 and 14 spend four hours and 36 minutes a day.
The organization also found 78 percent of teens check their phones every hour, and 24 percent of 13- to 17-year-olds said they were online “almost constantly.”
Compounding these issues are applications kids can download on their phones to connect with other people, Camp explained.
Parents are mostly aware of apps like Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat, but there are others like Whisper, Live.ly, and Houseparty which Camp said many parents aren’t familiar with.
Many of these apps are anonymous, so they can be used to bully other kids without consequences. Camp believes anonymity can lead to cyberbullying as well, because teens may say things anonymously online they would never say in person.
While the use of social media can certainly impair a young person’s well-being, Camp argued, there are also some positive effects of social media use.
Young people today are more informed about current events due to the news always being at their fingertips, she said. And the use of social media for current information can help develop a social awareness and empathy for other people, Camps said, as kids see others living in conditions far different than their own.
Other benefits include improved social skills, enhanced creativity, better self-confidence, and a closer relationship with their friends, she said.