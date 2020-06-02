Sunny King Criterium, Noble Street Festival won’t be back until 2021

The Sunny King Criterium bicycle races and the Noble Street Festival are canceled this year, Anniston city officials announced Tuesday.
The races, which have pro and amatuer cyclists pedaling through Anniston’s downtown every spring, has long been a major part of Anniston’s claim to be “Bike City,” a haven for competitive cyclists. Organizers earlier this year said they’d postpone the April race due to COVID-19. On Tuesday they announced that the next race — and the festival associated with it — won’t happen until April 2021.
“The decision to push out to 2021 was not easy, but all parties involved wanted to prioritize the safety and well-being of racers, residents, staff and volunteers,” race organizer Marilyn Hill was quoted as saying in a press release Tuesday.
Organizers are offering racers three refund options: they can get their registration fees back, roll them over to the 2021 race or donate the money to Meals on Wheels, a local beneficiary of the event. The race’s local sponsors — Sunny King Automotive, the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce and Eastman Chemical — have committed a portion of their sponsorship fees to local charities, the release states.