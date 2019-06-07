Children can eat breakfast and lunch for free at multiple locations in Calhoun County this summer.
Schools where at least 50 percent of students qualify for free or reduced-price lunch during the school year qualify to serve meals during the summer at no cost to the student, according to Mary Stonebraker, child nutrition coordinator for Calhoun County Schools.
“We want to feed our students in the summer when they may not have food to eat at home,” Stonebraker said.
In order to eat at any of the summer feeding programs, children need not be students in that particular school system. The only requirements are for students to be 18 years of age and younger, and the food has to be eaten on site. No leftovers are allowed to be taken away.
“We have a lot of food insecurity in Anniston,” said Ashley Alexander, child nutrition coordinator for Anniston City Schools. “Our poverty levels are pretty high, which is why we are able to serve breakfast and lunches for free during the school year.”
Alexander said Anniston’s Seamless Summer Options program allows local children to continue to eat for free during the summer. With locations at both Anniston High School and Tenth Street Elementary School, children have easy access to food for breakfast and lunch.
“If they are hungry, they can come off the street and eat,” said Alexander.
Alexander is proud of the program and the food options provided to students. Being a city school, there is more freedom when choosing the menu for meals, she said.
“We order a lot of fruit and vegetables from Alabama farmers,” Alexander said. “We also do a lot of scratch-cooking.”
Alexander said students’ favorites are the homemade casseroles, collard greens and softball-sized peaches. At Anniston High on Tuesday, students were served cube steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans and toasted rolls for lunch. The summer menu is not much different than what students are offered during the school year, nutritious and balanced food always being the priority, according to Alexander.
“Our children are hungry and we supply them with a nice, hot meal,” said Tonya Felton, cafeteria manager at Anniston High.
Even though Seamless Summer is only in its first week of 2019, Felton has seen more students come eat than she ever has before, serving 157 students for lunch on Monday. According to Felton, it’s difficult to gauge how much food to make during the first week because she can’t always depend on last year’s numbers. While vegetables and fruits are always on hand, extra entrees are not; Felton makes sure the staff is prepared to feed all of the students regardless.
“I saw all of them coming through the door and I ran and put some pizzas on,” Felton said. “By the time the last student came through the door, we had enough.”
Alexander said the point of all summer feeding programs is to ensure children keep access to food during the summer.
“A hungry child cannot learn and perform their best,” Alexander said. “The greatest thing about my job is getting to feed hungry kids. That’s why I’m here.”