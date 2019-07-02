Northeastern Alabama residents can expect summer heat to stay, weather forecasts say.
“We’re pretty close to where we should be this time of year,” Mark Rose, a senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Calera, said Tuesday. “It’ll be in the 93 to 94 range in the next few days.”
Rose said temperatures in the low to mid 90s are slightly higher than the usual average for early July, which is 89, but said it is normal for temperatures to jump and fall.
“It’s a little bit warmer than normal, but nothing too extreme,” Rose said.
Rose also said scattered rain and storms could affect the area later in the week, including Thursday’s Independence Day.
“There are chances of rain up to 40 percent for the Fourth of July,” Rose said. “People should be more cautious for those who are going to be outside. Rain should dissipate in the early evening hours, hopefully it won’t affect any fireworks or activities.”
The rain will cool temperatures off a little, Rose said, but will not likely cause a dip below the low 90s.